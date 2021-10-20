‘The David Hookstead Show’: Aaron Rodgers Crushes ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ And Society For Becoming Soft, Nick Saban Shares Incredible Life Advice About Actions And Consequences, LSU Is A Better Job Than USC, Bret Bielema Throws His Roster Under The Bus, A New ‘Yellowstone’ Preview Is Out And Netflix Announces ‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 1 Premiere Date

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers nuking cancel culture and ripping society for becoming too soft, Nick Saban shares incredible life advice about actions and consequences, LSU is a better job than USC, Bret Bielema behaves like a coward, ‘Ozark’ returns January 2022 and a new “Yellowstone” preview is out.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- Aaron Rodgers Drops The Hammer On ‘Woke Cancel Culture.’ Every American Needs To Hear His Message
- Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Society For Getting Too Soft. Does He Have A Point?
- Nick Saban Shares Incredible Advice About Actions And Consequences In Powerful Viral Video
- Is LSU Or USC A Better College Football Job? ESPN Star Paul Finebaum Reveals The Answer
- Bret Bielema Behaves Like A Coward As His Team Continues To Be A Disaster. Fans Should Be Embarrassed
- Netflix Releases Chilling New ‘Ozark’ Preview, Announces Season Four Premiere Date
-
Sinister New ‘Yellowstone’ Preview Promises Lots Of Violence
As always, thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back for our very special interview with Jonathan Isaac. It’s going to be something you’re not going to want to miss!