Colin Kaepernick Compares Playing In The NFL To Being A Slave

Colin Kaepernick thinks being a pro football player is very similar to being a slave.

In a clip from “Colin in Black & White” that has gone viral, the former 49ers quarterback compared teams scouting and evaluating players to slaves being evaluated at slave auctions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, that’s a real sentence you just read. In the mind of Colin Kaepernick, being a multi-millionaire athlete is like being a slave. Watch the absurd clip below.

In his Netflix special, Colin Kaepernick suggests the NFL training camp is synonymous with literally buying slaves. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/slLnks7RPq — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) October 30, 2021

This clip is legitimately insane. Is there anyone out there who still believes that we need to take Colin Kaepernick seriously?

Let’s remember his history. The former 49ers QB wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Yet, people are still out here treating him like he’s a hero. It’s insane to me.

Last time Colin Kaepernick played in an NFL game, I was still fat. The idea he’s better than SEVERAL current NFL starting quarterbacks is mind-numbingly stupid. https://t.co/j1gkM1JUuM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 19, 2021

If you’re dumb enough to think there’s any real comparison between slaves and being an NFL player, then you’re simply a moron.

Imagine explaining to a slave in the early 1800s what the NFL would be and then tell them it’s equally as bad as their experience.

It’s such a mind-boggling take that I almost have to wonder if Kaepernick is just trolling us all.

The media is spinning revisionist history that Colin Kaepernick is a hero. He’s not. Richard Winters landed behind enemy lines on D-Day with nothing other than the knife in his boot. Yet, he did his job and took out Germany artillery. That’s being a hero. pic.twitter.com/eCKfmJg7A7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 28, 2021

Nobody should be taking Kaepernick seriously. It’s that simple.