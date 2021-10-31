College GameDay Will Be At The Cincinnati/Tulsa Game For Week 10

College GameDay is headed to Cincinnati this Saturday.

Rece Davis announced Sunday afternoon that the popular ESPN event will be at the Bearcats/Tulsa game this upcoming weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the first time in the history of the program GameDay has ever visited.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We’re Cincinnati bound 👏 @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/UFeJnQMoY3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2021

I love GameDay, but this is the wrong decision. I truly believe the Bearcats are frauds, and despite the fact they’re likely going to be a top three team in the first playoff rankings, they’re not a legit contender.

If Cincy played Alabama, Ohio State or Georgia right now, they’d get crushed. They’d probably lose by 25 or more to all three programs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb)

Why not go to the Texas A&M/Auburn game? I know it’s a bit of a weak week for college football this Saturday, but going to Cincy/Tulsa is a weak move.

This isn’t what fans want to see. We want the spotlight on a much bigger stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb)

Of course, I’ll still be excited, but I think ESPN made the wrong call on this one. Nobody believes Cincy should be ranked as high as they are.