Cincinnati Releases Awesome Uniform Announcement Video Inspired By ‘Squid Game’

Cincinnati recently released an awesome uniform announcement video.

The Bearcats released a "Squid Game"-themed video announcing their uniforms for the Tulane game, and it's awesome.

Players stepped forward to the red light/green light game from the hit Netflix television show. Give it a watch below.

🔴 ʀᴇᴅ ʟɪɢʜᴛ

🟢 ɢʀᴇᴇɴ ʟɪɢʜᴛ

🎱 ɢᴀᴍᴇ ᴇɪɢʜᴛ#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/xtOgkMVr4y — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) October 27, 2021

You know a TV show is a hit when it’s inspiring football uniform announcement videos. When you’ve bled into sports, you know you’re a hit.

Right now, everyone is talking about “Squid Game,” and it’s impacting college football uniform announcement videos.

If that’s not a sign of huge success, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bearcats Football (@gobearcatsfb)

Also, if you guys haven’t already started watching “Squid Game” on Netflix, I suggest that you do. It’s one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time.

In an era where we don’t have a ton of unique content, “Squid Game” is very refreshing. As I said, when it’s impacting college football announcement videos, you know you have a hit on your hands.

Props to the person who pulled the trigger on this uniform announcement video. You can catch the game at noon EST on ESPN2.