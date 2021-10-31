Georgia Remains Number One In The Latest AP Poll After Week Nine

Georgia is still the top-ranked team in America.

The post-week nine AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Bulldogs are still on top after thrashing the Florida Gators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Michigan State rounded out the top five.

As I’ve said ever since Georgia took over the top spot, they’re not going to lose it until they drop a game. They’re undefeated and they look insanely impressive.

There’s a great chance they’ll be undefeated when they play in the SEC title game.

As for the rest of the top five, Alabama is probably the best, but all of them are very solid. We have a solid six or seven teams fighting for the four playoff spots, and any squad could get there.

MSU just beat Michigan, Alabama looks great and Cincy is undefeated, despite struggling at points with bad teams.

As for the Badgers, we’re right outside the top 25, which makes no sense to me. We just crushed Iowa. How the hell are we not ranked?

I guess we’ll just have to keep our heads down and keep grinding it out. Trust me, when this season is over, people will be singing a very different tune.