The Cowboys Beating The Vikings Gets Solid TV Ratings, Gets Better Numbers Than The World Series

The Cowboys beating the Vikings 20-16 put up solid ratings Sunday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Cowboys earning a huge win over the Vikings without Dak Prescott on the field averaged 12.94 million viewers in the early data on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

For comparison, game five of the World Series averaged 12.68 million viewers on Fox in the early data. That’s an improvement for the MLB, but it’s still not good enough to beat the NFL.

If you’re Roger Goodell, you have to be smiling at the fact a marginal regular season primetime game beat a potential series ending World Series game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

It’s truly insane to me just how wrong so many people were about football failing. So many people predicted the sport was over a few years ago when the ratings dived.

Now, football has roared back to life and is dominating as we all expect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

It should be interesting to see how the ratings continue down the stretch. I expect them to be very good.