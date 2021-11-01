Ula Siekacz Gets Pulverized In Intergender Fight Against Piotrek Muaboy

An MMA fight in Poland is making waves online for all the wrong reasons.

According to the Independent, female arm wrestler Ula Siekacz fought Piotrek Muaboy, and it didn't go well.

She got absolutely pulverized and never stood a chance. You can watch a video tweeted by @VM_TV_ below.

MMA fans were left DISGUSTED when a Polish promotion put on an inter-gender fight between Piotrek Muaboy and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz. Fans called for the fight to end as Muaboy landed hard, clean shots to Siekacz before pinning her to the canvas and applying ground and pound. pic.twitter.com/otWqV8yKdF — Violent Money TV (@VM_TV_) October 31, 2021

I don’t know who the hell signed off on this, but they should probably answer a few questions. Something like this should never be allowed to happen.

There is no way in hell you’ll ever convince me that a man fighting a woman is safe, fair or an acceptable thing to do.

It’s simply not and that’s a fact.

To make matters even more insane, this wasn’t the only intergender dight of the night! According to Sport Bible, Michał Przybyłowicz vs. Wiktoria Domżalska was on the same card, and ended in similar fashion.

This poor woman got lit up like it was nothing.

I’m a huge MMA fan, but this garbage has to go. Hell, maybe someone should even be arrested over it because there’s no way this should be legal.