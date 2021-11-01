Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Shot Of Her As She Marks Four Years Sober

Jessica Simpson looked absolutely unrecognizable in a throwback shot she posted Monday as she celebrated four years of sobriety.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” the 41-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore,” she added. “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opens Up Her Heart)

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted,” Simpson continued. “I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

The “Employee of the Month” star explained how it was hard to believe that moment in the photo was four years ago as she talked about what she called the “stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic.”

“The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage,” the singer shared with her followers and admitted “drinking wasn’t the issue,” she “was” because she said she didn’t love herself.

“I didn’t respect my own power,” Jessica added. “Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star previously talked about her recovery after hitting rock bottom following a drinking problem, which she shared in her tell-all memoir “Open Book.”