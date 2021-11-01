Editorial

REPORT: Jon Gruden Is Considering Suing The NFL And Roger Goodell Over His Leaked Emails

It sounds like Jon Gruden is gearing up for a fight with the NFL.

Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders after old emails containing offensive language were leaked to the media. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The emails were uncovered as part of the investigation into the Washington football team, and Gruden was somehow the only man taken down, despite being 100% not involved in the WTF situation.

According to CBS Sports, Gruden is considering his options “with several lawyers advising those close to him that they would be willing to take on a lawsuit against commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL over the handling of emails that resulted” in him losing his job.

I hope like hell Gruden does sue the NFL over his leaked emails. Something doesn’t pass the sniff test and that’s obvious to anyone with eyes.

Gruden ripped Goodell in old emails the league found, the emails mysteriously end up in the hands of the media and he’s then gone.

Meanwhile, the NFL had made it clear the other 650,000 messages will never see the light of day. Does that make sense to anyone?

Fans deserve the truth, and if Gruden has to sue the NFL to get it, then so be it. This is America. We can’t allow Goodell to operate like a dictator. Release all the emails, open the books and tell fans the truth!