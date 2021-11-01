Watch The Electric Trailer For ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’

“The Book of Boba Fett” looks incredible.

The series will air on Disney+, and it’s one of the most highly-anticipated series in the expanded “Star Wars” universe from the company. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest trailer, it’s going to be absolutely insane. Give it a watch below.

Every galaxy has an underworld. Experience the new trailer for The Book of @BobaFett. The Original Series starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/sGwHwvNIlY — Star Wars (@starwars) November 1, 2021

As all real “Star Wars” fans know, Boba Fett is an iconic villain in the original trilogy. He was the bounty hunter of all bounty hunters.

He was a bad man, and we got to see him go against Luke, Han Solo and the good guys more than once.

Now, we’re getting an entire series from Disney+ about him, and I can’t wait. Boba Fett is such a great villain, and we’ll now learn his backstory.

If that doesn’t get you hyped up, then you’re probably not a real fan.

The first look at the return of Boba Fett in ‘THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT’. pic.twitter.com/0Bns4nEKHm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 1, 2021

Plus, we all know Disney hit a massive home run with “The Mandalorian.” We have every reason to believe the entertainment company can do the same with “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Make sure to catch it starting December 29!