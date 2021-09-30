‘The Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Coming To Disney+ In December

“The Mandalorian” spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” is coming to Disney+ in December and it will expand the ever-growing “Star Wars” universe.

The streaming site announced that the upcoming series will hit the site Dec. 29 and will reportedly follow the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison, the Hollywood Reporter reported in a piece published Wednesday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fans got a sneak peak of the show with a scene following the credits in the second-season finale of “The Mandalorian.” (RELATED: First Trailer For Star Wars Episode IX Released)

His story is only beginning. #TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D3W26zSN6c — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) September 29, 2021

Disney+’ hit series “The Mandalorian” has been a huge success for the streaming site, with the third season due out sometime in 2022.

“The spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian’ will star Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand,” a description on IMDb read.

The show will follow the pair as they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt’s syndicate, the piece noted.

“The Mandalorian’s” creator, Jon Favreau, along with executive producer Dave Filoni, will also serve as executive producers on the new show, alongside Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.