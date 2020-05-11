REPORT: Temuera Morrison Will Play Boba Fett In Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’

“The Mandalorian” has reportedly found the man to play Boba Fett in season two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison will play the legendary bounty hunter in the second season of the hit Disney+ show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Morrison previously played Jango Fett in “Attack of the Clones.”

This is a fun development for fans of “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian.” Not only has Boba Fett reportedly been cast, but the actor playing him is no stranger to the saga.

All the way around, it would seem like this a great decision by the people calling the shots over at Disney.

I honestly can’t wait for season two of “The Mandalorian” to get here. It’s supposed to arrive in the fall, but it’s unclear if the coronavirus pandemic has impacted that at all.

Hopefully, it hasn’t because it’s one of the best shows out there right now and we need new episodes!

The first season was outstanding and I’d encourage all of you to give it a shot on Disney+ if you haven’t already.

For those of you who are watching, let us know in the comments what you think will happen in season two!