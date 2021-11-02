Alabama Is Favored By -28.5 Against LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to destroy LSU this Saturday.

Despite the fact that LSU is less than two full seasons removed from winning a national title, oddsmakers aren’t giving them a chance against Nick Saban and the Tide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of Tuesday morning, the spread on FanDuel was -28.5 in favor of Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly. Bryce Young and company are favored by more than four touchdowns against LSU!

This spread really speaks to just how far and fast LSU has fallen since the start of last season. Imagine explaining to someone after the 2019 season that the Tigers would be four-touchdown underdogs against Alabama in 2021.

Nobody would have believed you. Yet, here we are!

Ed Orgeron is leaving Baton Rouge at the end of the season, LSU is in complete disarray and Alabama continues to be a dominant force in college football.

It’s remarkable just how different their paths have been since LSU’s national title season with Joe Burrow. The 28.5 spread says everything fans need to know.

One program continues to impress at a high level and the other has completely fallen apart.

It’s going to be a bloodbath Saturday, and I can’t wait to watch. Make sure to check it out at 7:00 EST on ESPN!