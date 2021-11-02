Ed Orgeron Rips Apart LSU In Amazing Press Conference Moment

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had an unreal press conference moment ahead of the Alabama game.

Coach O, who is leaving at the end of the season, was asked to evaluate his own team, but thought he was asked to give his thoughts on Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, he had high praise for Nick Saban’s team. When the reporter clarified his question, Coach O tore into LSU over several different problems the Tigers have.

This…is the most incredible press conference clip of the year There are so many levels to this I don’t know where to begin 😭 pic.twitter.com/txSGKJtxLc — Beat Bama 🐯 (@CarterthePower) November 1, 2021

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a video in my life where someone slams it into reverse quicker than Coach O did there.

One moment, he’s praising Alabama for being an awesome team and the next, he was tearing into LSU for all of the team’s problems.

It’s not that anything he specifically said by itself was hilarious. It was the order it went in. He went from praising Alabama as an awesome team to having to admit that the Tigers have issues all over the field.

If that’s not funny, then I don’t know what is. Coach O looked so damn deflated having to speak about his own squad.

It was one of the most unintentionally funny clips I’ve seen. Props to Orgeron for providing content even when he doesn’t mean to.

You can catch LSU vs. Alabama Saturday at 7:00 EST on ESPN.