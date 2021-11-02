Kim Kardashian Has ‘Fashion Emergency’ In Skin-Tight Leather Dress

Kim Kardashian had a “fashion emergency” in a skin-tight leather dress during her appearance Monday at the Wall Street Journal magazine 2021 Innovator awards.

The 41-year-old reality star looked incredible when she stepped out in a sleeveless brown leather number that went down past her knees with a zipper in the back that went the full length of the dress. She was photographed outside her New York City Hotel.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Tuesday.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled back into a pony tail, brown leather boots and brown leather gloves.

Apparently it was that back zipper that caused her a bit of trouble at the awards show that night when it reportedly unzipped, according to People magazine.

“Thank you to Kim Jones [Fendi Artistic Director] because I just had a little fashion emergency,” Kardashian West said, according to the outlet. “Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight.”

Regardless of her almost major wardrobe malfunction, she really did look unbelievable.