REPORT: Kim Kardashian And Kanye Have Stopped Going To Marriage Counseling, ‘Not On The Same Page’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly have “completely” stopped going to marriage counseling and are “not on the same page.”

“He [the 43-year-old rapper] is talking to divorce lawyers this week,” a source shared with People magazine in a piece published Monday, following earlier reports the two were in counseling to try to save their marriage. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

“They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” an insider previously shared. “And Kim [Kardashian] is okay with it.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have stopped going to marriage counseling. https://t.co/uATLO3Lv2G — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 19, 2021

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life,” the insider added. “She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Cancels Las Vegas Apperance Following The Paris Robbery)

“Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets,” a TV industry source with knowledge shared with the outlet.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and superstar rapper tied the knot in May 2014 and have four kids together, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

“The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time,” the TV industry insider added. “They adored each other but have too many differences.”