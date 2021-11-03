REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Wanted ‘Alternate Treatment’ To Count As Being Vaccinated

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanted a special kind of treatment to count as being vaccinated.

It was revealed Wednesday that Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, and it was shortly revealed afterwards that the NFL gunslinger was unvaccinated, despite previously telling the media he was “immunized.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, more details are coming out, and it sounds like Rodgers was hoping an alternate path would clear the way for him.

ESPN reported the following Wednesday about Rodgers being unvaccinated:

Rodgers, 37, had an alternate treatment prior to the start of training camp, sources told ESPN, and he then petitioned the NFL for that treatment to allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations. After a lengthy back-and-forth, the league ruled that Rodgers would not get the same consideration and would be considered unvaccinated.

As I’ve said for a long time, I personally don’t care at all whether or not people are vaccinated. It doesn’t bother me one bit one way or another.

However, I’m also not surprised at all that the NFL didn’t allow Rodgers’ “alternate treatment” to count as being vaccinated.

The NFL has made it crystal clear that the league isn’t playing games when it comes to vaccines. You’re either vaccinated or you have to follow a very strict set of rules.

Rodgers is unvaccinated and he’ll now miss the game against the Chiefs.

Hopefully, Rodgers bounces back quickly and doesn’t miss more than one game. The NFL is simply better when guys like him are playing.