REPORT: The Packers Are Expected To Add Quarterback Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles might be on the verge of getting back in the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Bortles is expected to sign with the Packers after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Veteran QB Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster Sunday, per source. Bortles was on the Packers’ roster this summer until Aaron Rodgers reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

With Rodgers not able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, the Packers are trying to beef up their QB room. Bortles spent some time with the Packers before being cut loose before the season started.

Veteran QB Blake Bortles is in Green Bay to sign with the #Packers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2021

Will Bortles do much to tip the scales? Almost certainly not. With Rodgers out because of COVID-19, it’s the Jordan Love show in Green Bay until the NFL star can get back on the field.

There is no shot Bortles is taking reps away from the former first round pick.

BREAKING: Blake Bortles is ALLEGEDLY flying to Green Bay with the expectation that he will sign with the Packers 53-man roster for Sunday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/LVLafeqZO2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2021

However, Bortles is a very entertaining guy and he is fun to watch when he does manage to get on the field. Let’s not forget, Bortles was a top five pick when he entered the NFL.

Sure, his career didn’t go the way many expected for the former UCF star, but it’s not like he’s a bum out on the field.

Former Packers QB Blake Bortles is heading to Green Bay with expectation he’ll be signed and eligible for 53-man roster this weekend, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/UknZ89NR8K — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 3, 2021

We’ll see what kind of impact Bortles makes if he gets on the field, but I would caution Green Bay fans on buying their Super Bowl tickets based on this news.