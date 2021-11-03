Editorial

REPORT: The Packers Are Expected To Add Quarterback Blake Bortles

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Blake Bortles might be on the verge of getting back in the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Bortles is expected to sign with the Packers after quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Rodgers not able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, the Packers are trying to beef up their QB room. Bortles spent some time with the Packers before being cut loose before the season started.

Will Bortles do much to tip the scales? Almost certainly not. With Rodgers out because of COVID-19, it’s the Jordan Love show in Green Bay until the NFL star can get back on the field.

There is no shot Bortles is taking reps away from the former first round pick.

However, Bortles is a very entertaining guy and he is fun to watch when he does manage to get on the field. Let’s not forget, Bortles was a top five pick when he entered the NFL.

Sure, his career didn’t go the way many expected for the former UCF star, but it’s not like he’s a bum out on the field.

We’ll see what kind of impact Bortles makes if he gets on the field, but I would caution Green Bay fans on buying their Super Bowl tickets based on this news.