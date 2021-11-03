GOP Lawmakers Request Full Hearing On Fauci Dog Testing

Republican members of Congress led by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace are calling for the House Oversight Committee to hold a hearing on taxpayer-funded animal testing under Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci’s agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was recently revealed to have spent millions in taxpayer money on abusive animal testing by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project. Multiple studies funded by NIAID resulted in the torture and euthanizing of dozens of beagles, despite the Food and Drug Administration declaring the animal research in question unnecessary for new drug development.

Joined @TMZLive to talk about the gruesome animal testing going on at the NIH using your tax dollars. #FauciFreakshow pic.twitter.com/IDkDx4Eh5v — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 1, 2021

“Over the last two weeks, we have learned about the barbaric, taxpayer-funded, government-led experimentations on animals — specifically puppies,” Mace said in a release. “As I’ve started to dig into this issue, the more I learn, the worse it gets. The House Oversight Committee should explore what research is legitimate and what is not and ensure taxpayer money is not used to support inhumane and cruel experiments on puppies and other animals.”

Fauci came under intense scrutiny in October after one of the beagle experiments was first reported by the Daily Caller. He has not publicly addressed the criticism of NIAID’s funding of animal testing since the controversy arose.

“De-barking beagles, poisoning puppies and infesting dogs with flies and ticks in gruesome experiments with our tax dollars is a national disgrace that’s uniting Americans. We applaud Rep. Nancy Mace and her colleagues for their outstanding leadership to hold the NIH accountable for this government waste and animal abuse,” White Coat Waste told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republican Lawmakers Demand Answers From Fauci On Abusive Dog Drug Testing)

Mace was joined in signing the letter by Republican Reps. James Comer of Kentucky, Fred Keller of Pennsylvania, Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Scott Franklin of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin. The Oversight Committee is chaired by Democratic New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney.