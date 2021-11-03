Henry Ruggs Was Allegedly Driving 156 MPH Seconds Before Fatal Crash, His BAC Was Allegedly Twice The Legal Limit

Henry Ruggs was allegedly driving at a shockingly fast speed at the time of his crash.

Ruggs is accused of crashing and killing a woman early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, and he faces a felony DUI resulting in death charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From @GMFB: The #Raiders released WR Henry Ruggs III, who now faces 2 to 20 years in jail if convicted on a charge of DUI resulting in death. pic.twitter.com/UALmWRrXMo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, chief deputy district attorney Eric Bauman alleged in court Wednesday that the former Raiders receiver was driving 156 MPH moments before the fatal crash. He also alleged that Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

As I always say, Ruggs has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this situation is incredibly serious.

He’s not being accused of jaywalking. He’s accused of killing a woman while speeding and under the influence. This is the kind of stuff juries might not be too merciful on, considering the human element.

Former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. He was at 127mph when airbags deployed. His blood alcohol level was .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found in the car. This is his mug shot, via @8NewsNow: pic.twitter.com/oNDFBiQWfA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2021

I have no idea how this situation will end for Ruggs, but something tells me that his chances of ever playing in the NFL again are insanely low.

Henry Ruggs accident: The woman who died was only 23 years old. Cops tell us Ruggs was travelling at a high rate of speed & veered into the lane where the Rav4 was travelling, causing the crash. The woman was trapped in the car when it caught on fire. She was dead on the scene. — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) November 2, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. This whole situation is simply tragic, and I don’t really know what else to say.