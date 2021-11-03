Editorial

Henry Ruggs Was Allegedly Driving 156 MPH Seconds Before Fatal Crash, His BAC Was Allegedly Twice The Legal Limit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 3: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is taken out of the courtroom in a wheelchair after making an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on November 3, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The photo is taken through a glass window. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Henry Ruggs was allegedly driving at a shockingly fast speed at the time of his crash.

Ruggs is accused of crashing and killing a woman early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, and he faces a felony DUI resulting in death charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, chief deputy district attorney Eric Bauman alleged in court Wednesday that the former Raiders receiver was driving 156 MPH moments before the fatal crash. He also alleged that Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

As I always say, Ruggs has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this situation is incredibly serious.

He’s not being accused of jaywalking. He’s accused of killing a woman while speeding and under the influence. This is the kind of stuff juries might not be too merciful on, considering the human element.

I have no idea how this situation will end for Ruggs, but something tells me that his chances of ever playing in the NFL again are insanely low.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. This whole situation is simply tragic, and I don’t really know what else to say.