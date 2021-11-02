Sports

REPORT: Henry Ruggs Faces Felony Charge Of DUI Resulting In Death After Allegedly Driving Car That Killed Someone

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs is facing a very serious criminal charge.

According to 8NewsNow.com, the former Alabama superstar has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after a Tuesday morning crash that killed one person. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ruggs is accused of driving a Chevrolet Corvette, and the crash reportedly happened at 3:39 am local time.

He allegedly showed signs of impairment when police arrived, according to the same report. The Raiders released a statement confirming Ruggs was involved.

As always, Ruggs has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is an incredibly serious situation and Ruggs could potentially be facing the end of his NFL career if he’s convicted.

At the very least, he will be hit with a massive suspension if proven guilty.

This whole situation is absolutely tragic and it’s a blunt reminder of what can happen when you allegedly drive under the influence.

Let’s hope the police can get to the bottom of what happened. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.