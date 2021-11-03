The Raiders Release Henry Ruggs After He Allegedly Killed A Person While Driving Under The Influence

The Las Vegas Raiders have released Henry Ruggs.

The Raiders announced late Tuesday night that they released the former 2020 first round pick. Ruggs has been accused of killing a woman in a Las Vegas car crash while allegedly driving under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

The former Alabama superstar has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, according to ESPN.

From @GMFB: The #Raiders released WR Henry Ruggs III, who now faces 2 to 20 years in jail if convicted on a charge of DUI resulting in death. pic.twitter.com/UALmWRrXMo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

As I said Tuesday, Ruggs has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, Ruggs is facing an incredibly serious criminal situation. As pointed out by Ian Rapoport in the video above, the talented receiver could get two decades in prison if convicted.

Playing football is the least of his concerns at the moment.

NFL Star Allegedly Kills Someone In A Terrible Car Crash While Under The Influence. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/59rMGJnBfz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 2, 2021

I can’t beg you all enough to not consume substances and then hop behind the wheel of a car. No matter what you think about driving under the influence, it’s not worth it.

Now, Ruggs will have to suffer some serious consequences if he’s proven guilty in a court of law. What a terrible situation all the way around.

Statement from ⁦@LVMPD⁩ on Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III, who was involved and charged with DUI resulting in death: pic.twitter.com/XldopvtClj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.