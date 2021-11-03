Man Dies Falling From Zip Line After Sacrificing Himself For Woman’s Life

A 34-year old man died falling from a zip line after sacrificing himself to save a woman, according to a close friend of his.

Joaquin Romero was working on the receiving platform at La Jolla Reserve in San Diego, California. He tried to assist the woman, who was sliding off the line. He was unable to help her and grabbed onto her harness, causing them to slide out further, a witness told Fox 5.

He plunged over 70 feet, suffered several injuries, and died Monday. The women involved suffered no injuries, according to the outlet.

The fire department used ropes and a special rescue basket to hoist Romero onto a nearby road. He was loaded into an ambulance, and driven to a landing zone for a medical hospital. He was then airlifted to a local hospital, where he died on Monday morning, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The zip-line course has been open on the reservation since 2015, and is advertised as the longest of its kind in Southern California. The lines are directly above canyons, valleys, treetops and the San Luis Rey River, SDTU reported. (RELATED: Man Has Hard Landing While Zip Lining In Twitter Video)

“We are saddened and heartbroken over the recent tragic accident involving one of our employees at the La Jolla Zip Zoom Zip-line. Like any employer, we pride ourselves on having a safe working environment and a safe and enjoyable experience for our customers,” Norma Contreras, chairwoman of the La Jolla Band Of Luiseño Indians, said in a statement to Fox 5.

The Tribe will conduct an “in-depth” investigation, coordinating with federal and state authorities. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the situation, the SDUT reported.