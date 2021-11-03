Michael Thomas Is Out For The Season With An Ankle Injury

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is done for the season.

The talented NFL star, who hasn't played a game this season because of a different medical issue, released a statement Wednesday morning announcing that he is done for the rest of the NFL campaign after suffering an ankle injury.

Thomas being out for the year means the Saints are now without their top QB and their top WR after Jameis Winston tore his ACL this past Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Sean Payton confirms Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 1, 2021

At the moment, the Saints are 5-2, but something tells me that their winning record might be gone in a few weeks.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, it’s officially time to panic.

FROM @GMFB: #Saints WR Michael Thomas has a new issue with his ankle that necessitated an appointment with a specialist recently, sources say. His return date off the PUP list is unpredictable. This is why New Orleans tried to trade for a WR yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dJNXlr3YH3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

How the hell are the Saints supposed to win without their starting QB and top receiving threat? The answer is that they probably won’t do much winning. Even though Thomas wasn’t playing through seven games, he was expected back at some point. That’s not going to happen now and that’s a big blow.

Even with a healthy roster, the NFL is a notoriously hard place to win. Once you lose a few top guys, it becomes an insane uphill battle.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Hopefully, Thomas is back and ready to roll in 2022, but it looks like we’ll likely be sticking a fork in the Saints within a few weeks.