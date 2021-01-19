REPORT: Saints’ Michael Thomas Likely To Undergo Multiple Ankle Surgeries

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly is likely to undergo multiple surgeries on his ankle during the offseason.

“Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is likely to have surgeries on both the torn deltoid and other injured ligaments in his high ankle this offseason, per source,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his Tuesday post on Instagram.

“He knew it was likely Drew Brees’ last year and didn’t want to miss out on the final opportunity to try and win a Super Bowl with him,” the post added. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

“He often wouldn’t practice all week yet would still play in games, at much less than 100%, and with pain medication,” Schefter continued. “The coaches told him even as injured as he was, they were much better off with him than without him.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL superstar captioned one recent post on social media, “Got blood all in my eyes, you can feel the pain.”

“Shoutout to the pain gave me understanding,” he added in post on Twitter.

According to ESPN.com, the wide receiver would recover in time for summer OTA’s.

During the 2020 season, Thomas missed nine games with the team after suffering a high ankle injury during the first game of the season.

He finished the regular season with 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns in seven games. He returned for the playoffs and in the Saints‘ game against the Chicago Bears had five catches for 73 yards and his first touchdown of the season.