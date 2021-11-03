Trace Gallagher Says ‘Ilhan Omar Should … Consider Herself Lucky She Wasn’t On The Ballot’ After Democrats Failed Attempt To Defund Police

FOX News anchor Trace Gallagher appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday to discuss the failed attempt by Democrats in Minneapolis to replace their police and instead implement a “safety department.”

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson kicked off the segment, saying, “so about a year and a half ago, a lot of unhappy SoulCycle moms started screeching about how we needed to defund the police, they are mean! And some cities kind of went along with it. We learned last night what voters think of this. We have election results that prove it.” (RELATED: Geraldo Torches Rep. Omar: ‘Maybe The Cops Cannot Do Their Job Because They Burned Down The Precinct’)

Gallagher responded, saying, “The people of Minneapolis did not have to imagine what would happen with no police because they have been watching it unfold in real time. Over the past two years, the city has lost almost a third of its police officers and crime has exploded. So, this measure to defund and dismantle the police was given a bold kick in the teeth, with 56% of voters rejecting it.”

“Not only was the measure itself defeated, four of the city council members who supported the effort were also voted out,” Gallagher added. “Progressive congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a huge advocate of this proposal, might consider herself lucky that she wasn’t on a ballot yesterday.”

Democrat Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar voted to dismantle the Minneapolis police Tuesday, according to a tweet she sent out.

On the ballot questions I’ll be voting NO on question 1, and YES on questions 2 and 3. pic.twitter.com/9eVpZGKbIo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 2, 2021

Gallagher also noted that, “not only would this measure have replaced the police department, it would have put the city council in charge of public safety.”