Newly Elected Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears Leads Crowd In ‘USA’ Chant During Victory Speech

Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor led a crowd in a “USA” chant during her victory address.

Winsome Sears is projected to become the first woman and woman of color lieutenant governor in Virginia’s history after claiming victory over her Democratic candidate Hala Ayala early Wednesday morning, Fox News reported.

When she took the stage to give her victory speech, she was met by chants of, “Winsome! Winsome! Winsome!”

“I’m telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream,” Sears told the crowd. (RELATED: MSNBC Hosts Melted Down As Virginia Numbers Trickled In)

Sears is a marine corps veteran who immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica as a child. “When I joined the Marine Corps, I was still a Jamaican. But this country had done so much for me, I was willing, willing, to die for this country,” Sears said.

She then proceeded to lead the crowd in a “USA” chant.

“In case you haven’t noticed, I am black. And I have been black all my life, but that’s not what this is about,” Sears continued.

“What we are going to do now is be about the business of the Commonwealth,” she said. “We have things to tend to. We are going to fully fund our historically black colleges and universities. We’re going to have safer neighborhoods, safer communities and our children are going to get a good education.”

Before entering politics, Sears was the director of a Salvation Army homeless shelter and owns an appliance repair store. Sears has also served as the former vice president of the Virginia Board of Education.