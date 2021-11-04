Watch The Unnerving New Trailer For ‘The Power of the Dog’ With Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch’s new movie “The Power of the Dog” looks like it’s going to be very dark.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Two brothers and co-owners of a Montana ranch duel after one of them gets married.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that sounds pretty simple, I can promise you that the trailer paints a picture that is anything other than simple. Give it a watch below.

Is it just me or does this movie look incredibly sinister and dark? I think the answer to that is an overwhelming yes.

It looks like secrets will be uncovered and people will be at each other’s throats.

Also, the coast is loaded with an outrageous amount of talent. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons both join Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Power of the Dog (@powerofthedogfilm)

That’s a powerful lineup of Hollywood talent, and the cast should only have all of you more excited about the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Power of the Dog (@powerofthedogfilm)

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Power of the Dog” starting December 1. It looks like it’s absolutely going to be worth checking out.