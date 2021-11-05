The Colts Beating The Jets Gets Bad TV Ratings

The Indianapolis Colts beating the New York Jets 45-30 Thursday night didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Carson Wentz and the Colts earning a huge win over the Jets averaged 7.71 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

Would averaging 7.71 million viewers be great for any other show on TV? Without a doubt, but we’re not talking about any other show.

We’re talking about an NFL primetime game, and that number is really bad. It’s absolutely awful compared to other games we’ve seen this season.

The fact it wasn’t a matchup between two good teams obviously played a role in the lousy numbers, but it’s still no excuse.

I don’t care if the Jets are on their fifth quarterback, they’re in a major market and should draw more eyeballs. Plus, Wentz is a household name in the sport, despite his struggles the past couple seasons.

Hopefully, this is nothing more than an outlier for the NFL. Overall, the viewership numbers have been great, and that’s what we love to see. We definitely don’t want more games like this.