Hawaii’s Football Team Will Wear Pearl Harbor-Themed Uniforms Against San Diego State

Hawaii will be rocking some awesome uniforms against San Diego State.

The Rainbow Warriors will be wearing special uniforms honoring all the American heroes lost December 7, 1941 when the Japanese launched a sneak attack against Pearl Harbor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The school announced the following about the uniforms:

Inspired by the untold story of the 1941 University of Hawai’i football team who went 8-1 during their season. As great as their season was, the team showed their true special character during the month of December as the team started in on their remaining games against the powerhouses of the west coast, Willamette, and San Jose State in the Shrine Bowl Classic. The day after the big win over Willamette, the events of Pearl Harbor started, and the college football players ended their weekend enrolled into the armed forces as sentries/watchmen stationed at the nearby high school. With games canceled and their minds on the safety of the islands and the United States, the team showed that they were more than just students and football players, but proud members of the country and would do anything asked of them to protect it. This Strategy Uniform is dedicated to that 1941 team and all those lost in the events at Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

You can see photos of the uniforms below. They look pretty damn cool.

I love these uniforms from the Rainbow Warriors. There’s no doubt at all that they’re straight fire and pretty damn cool.

I always say that great uniforms can give a team a boost. In the past few years, alternate uniforms have become very popular and Hawaii is jumping in on the movement.

I also say that whenever you can combine college football and the military, you have to do it. You simply have to do it.

We’ve seen awesome alternate uniforms from service academies, and we now have these uniforms honoring all the heroes and those lost when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

If that doesn’t make you damn proud to be an American, then I don’t know what will.

Props to Hawaii for the awesome uniforms. They’re 100% pure America.