EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

Chuck Todd warned Democrats early in the week that most Americans believed the country was headed in the wrong direction, and when Republican sweeps backed him up on election night, Democrats continued to blame white supremacy and doubled down on the Biden agenda.

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

NBC’s Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press,” kicked off the week with “scary news for Democrats” as he broke down a recent poll conducted by his own network. According to that poll, 71% of Americans now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Additionally, Republicans held double-digit leads on issues like the economy and the all-inclusive “getting things done.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claimed that President Joe Biden’s negotiations with his own party – despite a failure to get a hard deal done on infrastructure and the larger spending package – only showed that he was uniting the Democratic Party. “Here we are. The second time in a month we’ve gone through this drama on Capitol Hill. What happened?” Chuck Todd asked. “What happened is that the progressives came out unanimously supporting what was in the framework. They just had to see it. They had to look at the language which was released on Friday,” Granholm replied, saying that Biden would go to Glasgow with the confidence that he had “100% unanimity in the Democratic Caucus in the House.”

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso claimed that Biden would “wave the white flag” of surrender with regard to energy independence at the G20 summit. Calling the move a “jackpot” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Barrasso told Fox News host Trey Gowdy, “Tomorrow Joe Biden will be in Glasgow, Scotland to wave the white flag of surrender, surrendering our energy dominance to becoming an energy dependent nation. He’ll be surrendering our energy wealth for energy weakness.”

Fox News political analyst Juan Williams argued that “parental rights” in the context of the debate over education and Critical Race Theory was “code” for white racial identity politics. “It is a campaign to stop classroom discussion of Black Lives Matter protests or slavery because it could upset some children, especially white children who might feel guilty,” he argued.

President Biden appeared to nod off during the opening statements of the United Nations Conference on Climate, and for the first time, it appeared as though he might have united Republicans and Democrats on one single issue. Many on both sides of the aisle commented that they, too, might struggle to stay awake at such an event.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner and Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt mocked the Lincoln Project’s eleventh-hour hoax that sent activists with tiki torches to pose as “white nationalists” and invoke the 2017 Charlotteville rally that turned violent. “Charlie, I didn’t know that desperation had a white shirt and some navy pants. I didn’t know!” Faulkner exclaimed, prompting a laugh from Hurt: “And a tiki torch, oh, my goodness.”

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush unveiled her strategy to win over Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who remains staunchly opposed to both the price tag and some of the provisions included in the proposed spending package: call him a racist. “Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant,” Bush said in a statement apparently aimed at convincing Manchin to vote with the far-left members of the Democratic Party.

ABC’s “The View” heated up when cohost Sara Haines and guest co-host Michelle Tafoya dared to argue that principles consistent with Critical Race Theory were being taught in schools and had nothing to do with just teaching the true history of slavery. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg attempted to shut them down and accused them of dodging the issue.

Ayaan Hirsi-Ali said it was wokeism, not white supremacy, that posed a real threat to democracy. “It also ranks human beings into races, with the White skin people still on top. Except this time, as the top oppressors of all other races. In the woke rankings, as in the White supremacists’ ideology, various shades of skin color are distinguished, some brown-skinned people we are told are White-adjacent, but Blacks are still at the very bottom. This time, as the ultimate victims,” Ali said.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth said that the “Let’s go Brandon” meme, while a popular polite-company substitute for the phrase “Fuck Joe Biden,” was really aimed at liberal media and the willingness of most outlets to run cover for Biden no matter what. “Don’t listen to the crowd, don’t listen to the inflation numbers, don’t listen to the border, don’t listen to the crime, don’t listen to what happened in Afghanistan, that was a great success. The media will cover at every turn. ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ has become the rallying cry for Americans who say, ‘We don’t buy what you are selling, we don’t want the policy you are selling,” he said.