Watch The Unnerving New Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

A new trailer for “Stranger Things” season four has dropped.

Netflix released a promo called "Welcome to California," and if the latest preview is a sign of things to come, fans are in for an adrenaline packed season of action.

Give it a watch below. I can promise you fans are going to love it.

I honestly can’t wait for season four of “Stranger Things” to hit the streaming giant. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

Ever since I saw the first season on Netflix, I’ve been absolutely hooked. It’s without a doubt one of the greatest shows ever made, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Now, millions of fans around the globe are waiting for the new season to arrive at some point in summer 2022. I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re ready to roll.

I’m also fascinated to see what Netflix does with the fact it’s been more than two years since we last saw a new episode of “Stranger Things,” and the younger actors and actresses have obviously grown up a bunch during that time.

I’m guessing there will have to be some kind of time jump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

No matter what, I’m super pumped. Keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as we have them.