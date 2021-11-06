Watch The Unnerving New Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

A new trailer for “Stranger Things” season four has dropped.
Netflix released a promo called "Welcome to California," and if the latest preview is a sign of things to come, fans are in for an adrenaline packed season of action.
Give it a watch below. I can promise you fans are going to love it.
I honestly can’t wait for season four of “Stranger Things” to hit the streaming giant. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.
Ever since I saw the first season on Netflix, I’ve been absolutely hooked. It’s without a doubt one of the greatest shows ever made, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.
Now, millions of fans around the globe are waiting for the new season to arrive at some point in summer 2022. I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re ready to roll.
I’m also fascinated to see what Netflix does with the fact it’s been more than two years since we last saw a new episode of “Stranger Things,” and the younger actors and actresses have obviously grown up a bunch during that time.
I’m guessing there will have to be some kind of time jump.
No matter what, I’m super pumped. Keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as we have them.