Retired Firefighter Fatally Shoots Alleged Chicago Robber

An alleged robber was fatally shot by a retired firefighter on the South Side of Chicago Saturday, according to NBC5 Chicago.

Chicago police reported that the shooting occurred in the Burnside neighborhood at the 500 block of East 89th Street in the early afternoon, according to NBC5 Chicago.

A car reportedly pulled up to the personal garage of the 77-year-old retired firefighter before a man exited the vehicle.

Police said that the man then took out a weapon and demanded the retired firefighter’s property, according to NBC5 Chicago.

The retired firefighter subsequently took out his own weapon and fired, hitting the man in the head and chest, NBC5 Chicago reported.

The 77-year-old was in his garage when a vehicle suddenly pulled up in the alley, and a man got out, police said. https://t.co/w6KbLLwwJE — The Tribune (@SLOTribune) November 7, 2021

The alleged robber was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting while the retired firefighter was unharmed, according to NBC5 Chicago. (RELATED: Judge Grants Big Legal Victory For Police Unions Against Chicago’s Vaccine Mandate)

The 77-year-old man reportedly carried a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification card. An investigation is ongoing and two weapons were recovered by police, according to NBC5 Chicago.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx over a refusal to prosecute the alleged participants in a separate fatal gang-related shooting.

Strategically-installed bleeding control kits are now being touted as a response to heavy crime in Chicago.