The Raiders Release Damon Arnette After Video Surfaces Of Him Appearing To Threaten To Kill Someone

The Las Vegas Raiders have released Damon Arnette.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders cut ties with the former first round pick Monday after a video surfaced of him appearing to threaten to kill someone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: The #Raiders are releasing former first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Arnette appeared in a viral video over the weekend flashing guns and threatening to kill someone. Now, he heads to waivers. https://t.co/lDCQ3I4aBW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

For those of you who have not seen the video in question, you can watch it below. To call it disturbing would be an understatement.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert (4-4) 💔💔⏳ (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021

I think it’s safe to say we all knew this was coming. Clearly, the Raiders have run out of patience with all the issues they’ve been dealing with.

Jon Gruden lost his job after his old emails were leaked, Henry Ruggs was released after allegedly killing a woman in a DUI crash and Arnette is gone after appearing to threaten to kill someone.

The Raiders aren’t trending downward. They’re spiraling out of control.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

What the hell did Arnette think was going to happen once that video became public? What the hell did he think the Raiders were going to do, especially given the situation with Ruggs?

The team has already had multiple PR nightmares, and they’re clearly not willing to deal with Arnette.

‘I Will Kill You Ni**a’: NFL Player Appears To Threaten To Kill Someone In Disturbing Video https://t.co/DrhUJtZGtQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2021

Be careful with what you say and do, folks.