Editorial

The Raiders Release Damon Arnette After Video Surfaces Of Him Appearing To Threaten To Kill Someone

Damon Arnette (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RobertRaymond46/status/1456794767334023174)

Damon Arnette (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RobertRaymond46/status/1456794767334023174)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Las Vegas Raiders have released Damon Arnette.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders cut ties with the former first round pick Monday after a video surfaced of him appearing to threaten to kill someone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those of you who have not seen the video in question, you can watch it below. To call it disturbing would be an understatement.

I think it’s safe to say we all knew this was coming. Clearly, the Raiders have run out of patience with all the issues they’ve been dealing with.

Jon Gruden lost his job after his old emails were leaked, Henry Ruggs was released after allegedly killing a woman in a DUI crash and Arnette is gone after appearing to threaten to kill someone.

The Raiders aren’t trending downward. They’re spiraling out of control.

What the hell did Arnette think was going to happen once that video became public? What the hell did he think the Raiders were going to do, especially given the situation with Ruggs?

The team has already had multiple PR nightmares, and they’re clearly not willing to deal with Arnette.

Be careful with what you say and do, folks.