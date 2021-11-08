Jordan Love Struggles In His First Career Start, Loses To The Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love struggled against the Chiefs in his first career start Sunday.

The Packers lost 13-7 on the road, and Love was pressed into starting when Aaron Rodgers tested positive for coronavirus.

With Love being the future of the franchise, fans were excited to see him finally get a start. Well, it didn’t go well.

The Packers offense managed a grand total of seven points, Love threw for only 190 yards on 19/34 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

To put it politely, it was a disaster on offense for Green Bay with Love under center.

I understand that it was Love’s first start, and it’s unreasonable to expect him to set the world on fire. That’s simply an unreasonable standard.

However, it’s not like he just showed up with the team yesterday. He was drafted in 2020, and has had more than a season in the NFL prior to Sunday.

Yet, he looked as green as you could possibly imagine.

If what fans saw Sunday is truly as good as Love is, then the Packers 100% can’t afford to lose Rodgers. I’m not sure they can win a game against a .500 or better team with Love under center.

That’s how unimpressive he was in my mind.

The Packers better hope like hell Rodgers doesn’t miss another game because nobody wants to see a repeat of Sunday.