Kyle Larson’s Wife Katelyn Shotguns A Beer In Epic Fashion

Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn stole the show after his big win Sunday.

After winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, Katelyn grabbed a Busch Light in a digital camo can and shotgunned it like a champion.

Watch the epic video below.

I don’t know much about this lady, but I’m 100% already solid. You don’t even have to tell me anything else about Mrs. Katelyn Larson.

I can tell she’s a grade-A badass from the way she gripped it and ripped it with that can of Busch Light. When a woman can do that, you know you’ve found the one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katelyn Larson (@mrs_katelynlarson)

Also, in case you didn’t know (I most certainly didn’t), this is kind of Katelyn’s thing. She loves to hammer beers in celebration of things, and she does it better than just about anyone else I’ve seen in the NASCAR circuit.

Props to her for being one awesome woman. The world could certainly use a few more people like that!