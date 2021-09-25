Golf Stars Shotgun Beers On A Tee Box In Epic Fashion. The Crowd Loves It And Chants ‘USA!’

Golf stars Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger shotgunned beers on a tee box at the 43rd Ryder Cup in Wisconsin Saturday, the New York Post reported.

Team USA was in the lead with nine points against Europe with three points when a few Americans began chugging beers on the green, the New York Post reported.

Thomas and Berger — neither of whom were playing in the session — tossed beers into the crowd to excite fans. Audience members reportedly threw a couple beers back at the golf stars as the audience pleaded for them to drink. (RELATED: Justin Thomas Gives Visacki Some Money So That He Can Continue Playing Golf)

The crowd erupted and began chanting “U! S! A!” after the golf stars chugged the beers, the New York Post reported.

Fans on the first tee of the #rydercup sing the American national anthem this morning pic.twitter.com/izCYy5yvPn — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) September 25, 2021

Several other videos show a loud and spirited crowd at the 2021 Ryder Cup. In a video taken at the event Friday, fans sang “Sweet Caroline” at the top of their lungs. The crowd also belted the National Anthem while waving American flags Saturday morning.