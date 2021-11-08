Fans Get In A Horrifying Brawl During The Rams/Titans Game In Viral Video

Fans at the Rams vs. Titans game Sunday night got in a massive brawl.

In a video tweeted by @floydmaywebster, a group of fans were trading shots when things took a very scary turn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Two men were thrown down the stairs and one of them appeared to be in brutal shape. He even looked to be knocked out at some points. Watch the scary video below.

As I’ve said many times, people who fight at sporting events are absolute idiots and should be treated as such.

There’s pretty much never an excuse to get in a brawl, especially when you’re out in public. I just don’t get people who spend a ton of money on tickets and then fight.

College Football Fans Get In An Absurd Brawl In Wild Video https://t.co/El0ZMzUiHR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 7, 2021

Furthermore, the shape of the guy on the ground is a good example of how quickly things can go sideways on you.

That man appeared to be in seriously bad shape as soon as he hit the ground. People don’t realize how easy it is to suffer or dish out serious damage in a situation like this.

You could end up dead with one punch or your head hitting the ground the wrong way.

Fans Get In A Massive Brawl During A College Football Game https://t.co/msU3QzRuvg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2021

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.