The Titans Beating The Rams Gets Solid TV Ratings

The Tennessee Titans beating the Rams 28-16 Sunday night put up some solid TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Titans earning a monster win over Matthew Stafford and the Rams averaged 11.28 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final viewership data will be higher.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. There was another primetime football game in America and it got very solid ratings.

The World Series got lackluster ratings, nobody seems to really care about the NBA but everyone loves football.

How do I know people love football? The ratings are almost always huge, and we’ve seen several examples of that this season.

Short of primetime games featuring awful teams, pretty much every primetime NFL game this season has put up big numbers, and I don’t expect that to end in the near future.

Whenever football games are putting up huge ratings, you know America is winning in a big way.