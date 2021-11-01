The Titans Are Signing Adrian Peterson To Help Replace Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans are signing Adrian Peterson.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL legend is signing with the franchise. The move comes after Tennessee star Derrick Henry suffered an injury that might end his season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Titans signing Adrian Peterson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

I have some bad news for fans of the Titans who like this move. It will almost certainly have next to zero impact on the outcome.

Ten years ago? Yeah, Adrian Peterson was a dangerous dude carrying the football. He was unstoppable when he was playing with the Vikings.

Breaking: The Titans are signing RB Adrian Peterson, a source tells @AdamSchefter. Peterson initially is signing to the Titans’ practice squad with the expectation he will be added to active roster. pic.twitter.com/8ByfZyS5Mq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2021

However, Adrian Peterson has been out of his prime for a very long time, and he’s damn sure not going to do anything close to what Henry can do on the field.

It’s an apples and oranges type comparison at this point in Peterson’s career. He’s a shell of his former self.

And how about this: Adrian Peterson is the only non-special teams player from the 2007 NFL Draft on an active roster. Wild for a RB to be the only one left. Peterson has been staying ready and still has plenty of gas left in the tank. pic.twitter.com/rQ3OKTVt8K — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2021

I’m sure he’ll get reps, but fans shouldn’t expect many heroics.