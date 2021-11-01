Editorial

The Titans Are Signing Adrian Peterson To Help Replace Derrick Henry

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
The Tennessee Titans are signing Adrian Peterson.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL legend is signing with the franchise. The move comes after Tennessee star Derrick Henry suffered an injury that might end his season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I have some bad news for fans of the Titans who like this move. It will almost certainly have next to zero impact on the outcome.

Ten years ago? Yeah, Adrian Peterson was a dangerous dude carrying the football. He was unstoppable when he was playing with the Vikings.

However, Adrian Peterson has been out of his prime for a very long time, and he’s damn sure not going to do anything close to what Henry can do on the field.

It’s an apples and oranges type comparison at this point in Peterson’s career. He’s a shell of his former self.

I’m sure he’ll get reps, but fans shouldn’t expect many heroics.