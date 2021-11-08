Washington Football Coach Jimmy Lake Suspended For Hitting A Player

Washington football coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended for his actions this past Saturday night.

During a loss to Oregon, Lake struck Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet during a scrum on the sideline. Well, the school has made a decision on his future and will cost the head coach of the Huskies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

According to Brett McMurphy, Lake has been suspended without pay for the upcoming game against Arizona State for his actions with Fuavai.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake suspended w/out pay for Saturday’s game w/Arizona State for his actions during 1st half vs. Oregon https://t.co/ED40RkV246 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 8, 2021

As I said at the time it happened, something had to be done about Lake hitting one of his own players. You simply can’t have a coach doing something like that.

There’s no excuse at all to ever hit an athlete you’re supposed to be coaching. Even if tempers flare, you still can’t do it.

Lake should have known better. Instead, he blew his lid and he’ll now miss a game and the money that would have come with it.

UW AD Jen Cohen: “We are aware of an interaction between Head Coach Jimmy Lake and a student-athlete during the first half of Saturday’s game. We have high expectations of the conduct of our coaches and we are working to gather more information on this matter.” — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 7, 2021

Something like that might have flown in the 1950s, but it damn sure doesn’t fly now. That much is for sure.

It’s a fair punishment for what he did. Now, it’s time for everyone to move forward.