Editorial

Washington Football Coach Jimmy Lake Suspended For Hitting A Player

Jimmy Lake (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ralphamsden/status/1457140622205325316)

Jimmy Lake (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ralphamsden/status/1457140622205325316)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Washington football coach Jimmy Lake has been suspended for his actions this past Saturday night.

During a loss to Oregon, Lake struck Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet during a scrum on the sideline. Well, the school has made a decision on his future and will cost the head coach of the Huskies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Brett McMurphy, Lake has been suspended without pay for the upcoming game against Arizona State for his actions with Fuavai.

As I said at the time it happened, something had to be done about Lake hitting one of his own players. You simply can’t have a coach doing something like that.

There’s no excuse at all to ever hit an athlete you’re supposed to be coaching. Even if tempers flare, you still can’t do it.

Lake should have known better. Instead, he blew his lid and he’ll now miss a game and the money that would have come with it.

Something like that might have flown in the 1950s, but it damn sure doesn’t fly now. That much is for sure.

It’s a fair punishment for what he did. Now, it’s time for everyone to move forward.