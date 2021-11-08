Wisconsin Starts The College Basketball Season Tuesday

The Wisconsin Badgers get our basketball season underway Tuesday.

Tuesday night, we’ll play St. Francis College Brooklyn at the Kohl Center for our first regular season game in front of fans in more than a year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

To say people back in Wisconsin are excited would be one hell of an understatement. People are fired up and ready for Greg Gard’s squad to get back on the court.

We made the tournament last season and upset North Carolina in the first round, but I’d be lying if I said fans were satisfied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We weren’t. All things considered, the 2020-21 season was a disappointment. Now, it’s time to get back to playing at a high level, but it won’t come easy.

The Badgers are a very young team this season, and we only have a few star players back. Will there be some growing pains?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Without a doubt. Do I think we can still make some noise in the B1G and make the tournament? Without a doubt.

At Wisconsin, missing the tournament simply isn’t acceptable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Tuesday night, we’ll get our first look at what fans should expect out of the team this season, and I think we’re going to surprise some people.