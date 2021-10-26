Wisconsin Loses Secret Scrimmage To Loyola

Wisconsin lost a secret scrimmage to Loyola.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Badgers recently played a secret scrimmage against the Ramblers and lost 71-56. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Loyola Chicago over Wisconsin 71-56 in a Secret Scrimmage. 16 for Lucas Williamson. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 23, 2021

Should fans be worried about the fact that Wisconsin lost a scrimmage to Loyola? Not at all. First, Loyola is a very good program.

They often win March Madness games and are only a few years removed from making the Final Four. So, they’re no joke.

Secondly, and much more importantly, college basketball scrimmages aren’t anything like real games, and I can tell you that from firsthand experience.

I was at a scrimmage about 11 years ago that took place in Idaho between two D1 schools, and we weren’t even allowed to officially keep score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

On top of that, coaches are trying to break in new plays and schemes that might get tossed as soon as the scrimmage is over.

It’s literally impossible to put any stock in scrimmage results.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Wisconsin might be in for a tougher year than usual, but I’m not sweating a scrimmage. Not one bit.