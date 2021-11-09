Aaron Rodgers Stands By His Vaccine Comments, Says ‘Hate’ Won’t End The Coronavirus Pandemic

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about discussing being unvaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made serious waves after talking with Pat McAfee this past Friday about being unvaccinated, and people were not happy at all with the interview. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Well, he’s not backing down. He spoke with McAfee again Tuesday and said that he stands by what he said Friday, and added, “Hate isn’t going to bring us out of this pandemic and I’m not gonna hate on anybody who has said things about me.”

You can watch him explain the situation below.

“Hate isn’t going to bring us out of this pandemic & I’m not gonna hate on anybody who has said things about me. Everybody is entitled to their opinion & I will always believe that” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/p05RgbkocF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

While he’s not backing down from his stance, Rodgers did make it clear that he’s not overly interested in speaking about COVID-19 and his beliefs much more.

He just wants to get back to playing some football!

“I’m an athlete not an activist.. I shared my opinion & it was what I felt was in my best interest for my body” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/j9jeDBitTr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

Obviously, Rodgers has no intention of caving to the woke mob, he stands by what he said and he’s now ready to move on.

All things considered, I’d say that’s probably the right move for Rodgers at this time.

People demanding Aaron Rodgers be banned from the NFL are idiots. Calling for people to lose their jobs over their vaccination status is as anti-American as it gets. pic.twitter.com/gfYQNd1vqQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

As for everyone else, it’s probably time to move on as well. Rodgers will deal with his issues with the NFL, but there’s no need for this circus to continue.

As a Lions fan, I truly believe this situation has spiraled out of control. When a Lions fan is defending Aaron Rodgers, you know we’re living in a crazy time.

The media is tearing Aaron Rodgers apart for being unvaccinated and expressing concern about the entire COVID-19 situation. The reality is that he doesn’t owe answers to anyone about his vaccination status, and nobody else does either. pic.twitter.com/4E9dhBWOdh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think of Rodgers not backing down.