Aaron Rodgers Stands By His Vaccine Comments, Says ‘Hate’ Won’t End The Coronavirus Pandemic

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about discussing being unvaccinated.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made serious waves after talking with Pat McAfee this past Friday about being unvaccinated, and people were not happy at all with the interview. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’s not backing down. He spoke with McAfee again Tuesday and said that he stands by what he said Friday, and added, “Hate isn’t going to bring us out of this pandemic and I’m not gonna hate on anybody who has said things about me.”

You can watch him explain the situation below.

While he’s not backing down from his stance, Rodgers did make it clear that he’s not overly interested in speaking about COVID-19 and his beliefs much more.

He just wants to get back to playing some football!

Obviously, Rodgers has no intention of caving to the woke mob, he stands by what he said and he’s now ready to move on.

All things considered, I’d say that’s probably the right move for Rodgers at this time.

As for everyone else, it’s probably time to move on as well. Rodgers will deal with his issues with the NFL, but there’s no need for this circus to continue.

As a Lions fan, I truly believe this situation has spiraled out of control. When a Lions fan is defending Aaron Rodgers, you know we’re living in a crazy time.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Rodgers not backing down.