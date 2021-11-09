‘The David Hookstead Show’: Howard Stern Wants Aaron Rodgers Thrown Out Of The NFL, State Farm Isn’t Severing Ties With The Packers QB, Raiders Cut Player Who Appeared To Threaten To Kill Someone, Nebraska Is Keeping Scott Frost With A Restructured Contract, Nick Saban Says 1-8 New Mexico State Is ‘Dangerous’ And ‘Yellowstone’ Gets Monster TV Ratings For The Season 4 Premiere

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Howard Stern ripping Aaron Rodgers and wanting him banned from the NFL, State Farm isn’t dropping the Packers QB, Nebraska isn’t firing Scott Frost but he is taking a pay cut, Nick Saban wants fans to believe the 1-8 New Mexico State Aggies are a dangerous team and “Yellowstone” puts up unreal TV ratings for the season four premiere.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for joining me for another fun episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” I’ll catch you all Wednesday for a brand new one!