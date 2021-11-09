REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Thinks ‘He’s Being Crucified’ For Talking About Being Unvaccinated

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly not happy with the backlash to him talking about being unvaccinated.

The face of the Green Bay Packers has been facing a firestorm of criticism ever since it was revealed that he was unvaccinated after claiming to be immunized. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This past Friday, he set the sports world on fire during an interview with Pat McAfee defending his decision to not get his shots. Well, he’s also apparently not happy with the backlash.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

The unnamed source told PEOPLE that the star quarterback ,”feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it.”

The source further added, “He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s—storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him.”

The media is tearing Aaron Rodgers apart for being unvaccinated and expressing concern about the entire COVID-19 situation. The reality is that he doesn’t owe answers to anyone about his vaccination status, and nobody else does either. pic.twitter.com/4E9dhBWOdh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

To make matters even more interesting, ProFootballTalk speculated that Rodgers had his viewpoint “leaked” to the publication.

“Given the torrent of criticism, the looming NFL discipline, and the inevitable mandate from 345 Park Avenue warning Rodgers that he must comply with mask requirements or else, Rodgers could be thinking about calling it quits,” Mike Florio wrote when seeming to speculate Rodgers might leave the NFL over this debacle.

The media is flipping out because Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. NEWS FLASH: It’s nobody’s business whether or not athletes or anyone else is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/fknz0bLlQF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

This entire situation with Rodgers has spiraled out of control and people need to calm down. Should he have said he was immunized?

No. As I’ve said since the start, he was clearly attempting to mislead, but that doesn’t change the fact he’s not required to share his medical information with the general public.

People are treating Rodgers like he’s a clown because he expressed skepticism about the entire situation, and he said things a lot of people think.

Last time I checked, this was still America and it’s okay to disagree with people without trying to ruin them.

‘F**king Guy’: Howard Stern Unloads On Aaron Rodgers In Insane Rant, Says He Should Be Banned From The NFL https://t.co/lBuEzCXNTn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2021

Everyone needs to take a deep breath and then take a step back from this situation with Rodgers. There’s no need to vilify someone simply because you don’t like their opinions.