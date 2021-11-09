Judge For Rittenhouse Trial Strikes Testimony From Prosecution’s Witness

The judge overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse trial struck testimony from an FBI agent who captured infrared camera footage of Rittenhouse the night he shot three men.

Brandon Cramin, an FBI technician, testified that he captured footage of Rittenhouse as he flew above Kenosha in an airplane. However, Cramin refused to provide the plane’s tail number under cross-examination, leading Rittenhouse’s defense attorney to suggest that the FBI was withholding video evidence of the shooting.

Judge Bruce Schroeder threatened to strike the testimony at the time if the lawyers continued with “cloak and dagger stuff.” Cramin’s testimony was not live-streamed, unlike the rest of the trial, and his face was hidden from reporters. (RELATED: Judge In Rittenhouse Trial Says Someone Was Filming The Jury)

“My understanding from the defense is, we have an agreement, I think essentially the court will inform the jury that [Cramin’s] testimony will be disregarded, and we’re not going to go back into that,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, part of the prosecution, said.

The prosecution rests. Prior to breaking for lunch the State prosecutor ADA Thomas Binger stated that it is the State’s intention to rest their case. A quick discussion about a witness testimony being stricken and about a motion to dismiss a charge for curfew violation. pic.twitter.com/7SvfWk4J7S — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) November 9, 2021

The decision marks another blow to the prosecution’s case against Rittenhouse, who is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and lesser charges. Daily Caller Chief Video Director Richie McGinniss testified on Nov. 4 that Joseph Rosenbaum, who Rittenhouse shock and killed, attempted to attack Rittenhouse and wrestle away his firearm.

Gaige Grosskreutz, who Rittenhouse also shot, testified on Monday that he drew his gun on Rittenhouse before being shot. Grosskreutz contradicted himself multiple times while on the witness stand, eventually admitting that he believed Rittenhouse was in “physical danger” before he shot Anthony Huber.