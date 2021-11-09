Police Say Teacher Found Dead At Park Murdered By Students. She Told Newspaper ‘We All Know We Are Going To Die’ Days Before

An Iowa teacher allegedly murdered by two of her students said, “we all know we are going to die,” one day before her death while at a Day of the Dead celebration, according to a local report.

Fairfield authorities discovered the body of Nohema Graber on Nov. 3 in Chautauqua Park. Graber had been reported missing earlier that day.

Just one day before her alleged murder, Graber told a local newspaper “we all know we are going to die. It’s our way of laughing at death,” according to KCCI. Graber was at the local library to see a Day of the Dead display celebrating Mexican heritage when she made the comments to the newspaper.

The investigation into Graber’s death is ongoing, with authorities charging 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and 16-year-old Jeremy Everett Goodale with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree. Both are being criminally charged as adults. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Being Serial Killer Behind Six Murders)

Please, please consider donating to this cause. My community lost a teacher to an unspeakable tragedy this week, but even worse is the burden left behind as she was also the primary caretaker for her special needs son. Anything will help. https://t.co/4aQS9RSagg — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) November 5, 2021

Graber was a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School where both students attended. A motive for her killing is unclear.

“In Iowa, and the Midwest, it is somewhat unusual to target someone as an authority figure, as their teacher,” Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortved said, according to KCCI. “As far as a motive goes, they were students, obviously, at the Fairfield High School where she taught. And that’s all that we are able to confirm at this time.”