McDonalds CEO Apologized After Comments On Shooting Victims Deemed Racist

Chris Kempczinski, chief executive of McDonald’s, apologized for texts he sent to Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in April which became public in November.

Kempczinski wrote, regarding two shootings in Chicago, “p.s. tragic shootings in last week, both at our restaurant yesterday and with Adam Toldeo [sic]. With both, the parents failed those kids which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix,” WBEZ Chicago reported.

The two victims of the shooting deaths referenced in Kempczinski’s text were both minors. Jaslyn Adams was seven when she was shot and killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru by a someone allegedly targeting her father, according to a PBS affiliate in Chicago. Adam Toledo was 13 when police fatally shot him after he was seen holding a handgun, CNN reported.

McDonald’s CEO’s ‘racist’ text to Chicago mayor sparks protest https://t.co/jBp1XNfS93 pic.twitter.com/7HpOReC2Tg — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2021

The text was published through a Freedom of Information Act request, according to the New York Post, and the release resulted in a barrage of criticism and a small protest outside the company’s headquarters.

Kempczinski said to McDonald’s staff that his comments were “wrong—plain and simple” and that he is “learning from this,” The Wall Street Journal reported. (RELATED: Tucker Draws Line From Rise In Crime To Bad Parenting)

Chicago is experiencing a surge in violent crime. Homicides in the city are up 63% from 2019 and 11% from 2020, the Daily Caller previously reported.

