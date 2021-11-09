Former NFL Player Pacman Jones Gets Jail Time For Role In Bar Brawl

Former NFL player Pacman Jones will have to spend a little time behind bars.

According to TMZ, the former Bengals defensive back has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for his role in a bar brawl in early 2021. Jones will only have to serve 30 days and the other 150 days will be suspended. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Sentenced To Jail In Bar Fight Casehttps://t.co/5pZOm4stlk — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 9, 2021

Back in February, a video showed Jones involved in an absolute melee at Clutch OTR in Cincinnati, Ohio. Now, he’ll get to spend some time thinking about his actions. You can watch the video below.

Getting at least 30 days in jail is just the latest issue Pacman has had off the field. Most infamously, Jones was involved in a strip club altercation in 2007 that resulted in multiple people getting shot. Jones wasn’t the shooter but still faced civil and criminal consequences.

Now, he’s off to do some time after a bar brawl. At some point, you just have to wonder whether or not he’s going to get it figured out.

He was a hell of a football player, but he just can’t seem to stay out of his own way. That’s a recipe for disaster.

“Personally Pat I’m done fighting.. Unless somebody wants to pay me I’m cool with it. I’ll fight any celebrity 169-170. But man I got kids, I got so much other shit that I’m working on besides beating a motherfucker up in the club”@REALPACMAN24 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ISMkDoFwtc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

Hopefully, Jones gets himself straightened out permanently and there aren’t any further issues.